3 arrested for drug trafficking in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested on charges of drug trafficking in Union County.
The Morganfield Police Department says investigators were looking into Nikki Utley on suspicion she was trafficking meth and marijuana.
During the investigation, officers say they found out Daniel Jackson was also living in Utley’s home.
Police say he’s a convicted felon and was wanted on several warrants, one for running from Kentucky State Troopers.
During a search of the house, officers say drugs and several guns were found.
Police say four children were also found in the home during the search. They say family is caring for them right now.
Utley, Jackson and Heidi Fergein are all in the Union County Jail facing drug trafficking and possession charges.
