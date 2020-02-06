WWII vet’s family meet for first time after years of searching

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of a World War II veteran, who passed away, has found each other for the very first time.
After Clarence Hill survived the invasion of Normandy on D-Day, he married a French woman named Lisette. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out and Lisette moved back to France.
What wasn’t known at the time was she was pregnant with their son Jack.
Jack and his son have been searching for Clarence and his family for years. On Thursday, they honored him at his grave at Oak Hill Cemetery together.
