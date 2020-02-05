Wintry weather returns to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps fell below freezing across the Tri-State on Thursday. Many locations had some sleet and snow mix. The cold temperatures will remain through Saturday. We may see some light snow on Thursday night and again on Friday night. While ground temps are just above freezing, some light accumulations of an inch or less are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. A few slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses. Clouds will linger through the weekend. We’ll warm into the middle 50s on Sunday with rain returning late and more rain is likely on Monday.