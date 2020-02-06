17 indicted on federal drug charges in connection to Grim Reapers raid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler held a press conference at the U.S. District Court building in downtown Evansville Thursday.
Minkler announced federal charges against 17 people accused in a drug trafficking operation.
He says some of those people are members of the Evansville Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club.
The names of those charged are:
Central Holman IV, 28, Owensboro,
Gary Wayne Forston, 39, Evansville
Jason Wilson, 42, Evansville
Adam Lafferty, 38, Evansville
Shane Lewis, 32, Evansville
James Benton, 66, Evansville
Brian Eden, 40, Evansville
Paul Overby, 45, Evansville
Jesse Wilson, 34, Evasville
Matthew Meredith, 40, Evansville
Clarence Grubbs, 48, Evansville
Daniel Wiscaver, 61, Winslow
April Martin, 45, Evansville
Derek Sander, 48, Evansville
Demoreal Killebrew, 21, Owensboro
Prince Moss, 34, Owensboro
Minkler says they are looking for two fugitives in this case, Jesse and Kimberly Wilson.
Officials say 23 firearms and a quarter of a $1 million worth of meth has been taken off the streets.
Minkler was joined by DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Michael Gannon, ATF’s Columbus Field Division, Special Agent in Charge Jonathan McPherson, Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin, representatives from FBI, ISP, and the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.
