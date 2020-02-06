17 indicted on federal drug charges in connection to Grim Reapers raid

Operation Reapin Benefits (Source: WFIE)
By Chellsie Parker and Jill Lyman | February 6, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 10:35 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler held a press conference at the U.S. District Court building in downtown Evansville Thursday.

Minkler announced federal charges against 17 people accused in a drug trafficking operation.

He says some of those people are members of the Evansville Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club.

The names of those charged are:

Central Holman IV, 28, Owensboro,

Gary Wayne Forston, 39, Evansville

Jason Wilson, 42, Evansville

Adam Lafferty, 38, Evansville

Shane Lewis, 32, Evansville

James Benton, 66, Evansville

Brian Eden, 40, Evansville

Paul Overby, 45, Evansville

Jesse Wilson, 34, Evasville

Matthew Meredith, 40, Evansville

Clarence Grubbs, 48, Evansville

Daniel Wiscaver, 61, Winslow

April Martin, 45, Evansville

Derek Sander, 48, Evansville

Demoreal Killebrew, 21, Owensboro

Prince Moss, 34, Owensboro

Minkler says they are looking for two fugitives in this case, Jesse and Kimberly Wilson.

Jesse and Kimberly Wilson
Jesse and Kimberly Wilson (Source: US Attorney)

Officials say 23 firearms and a quarter of a $1 million worth of meth has been taken off the streets.

Minkler was joined by DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Michael Gannon, ATF’s Columbus Field Division, Special Agent in Charge Jonathan McPherson, Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin, representatives from FBI, ISP, and the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

Operation Reapin Benefits News Conference
Operation Reapin Benefits News Conference (Source: WFIE)

