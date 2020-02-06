VCSO: 3 people arrested after crash with prisoner transport van

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested on Wednesday after a crash involving a sheriff’s office vehicle.
The news release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate transport van driving down Heidelbach Avenue was hit after a separate wreck involving two vehicles.
According to the VCSO, a truck, which did not yield the right of way, crashed into a car. This collision caused both vehicles to hit the prisoner transport van.
The sheriff’s office says, Zachary Moser, 27-years-old, tried getting away by hitting the van and driving off. The deputies driving the van got out and took him into custody before he could get away.
The news release says the two people inside of the truck, Takia Bailey and James Elliott, were arrested after deputies found narcotics on them.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says no prisoners were inside of the transport van when the wreck happened.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.