Two people taken to hospital after mobile home fire

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital when their mobile home caught on fire in Robards.
It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway 2096, not too far from Interstate 69.
Deputies say the two people inside made it out, along with their dog. Deputies believe they will all be okay.
They told fire crews they heard popping sounds under the home before the flames started.
The fire department is still looking into the cause.
