Some Tennyson Water customers under boil advisory

TENNYSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Tennyson Water Utility officials say there is a drinking water problem.
They say customers located on Highway 68, on the side East and West of the Fire Department, also including N Scales Road, Bethel Camp Road, Mills Road, Coles Creek, Folsomville Road, Selvin Road, and Yellowbanks Trail- between State Road 68 and I-64, should boil their drinking water.
It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before using.
Until problem is resolved, they are asking that you conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.
If you have any questions, please contact the water department at 812-567-8816.
