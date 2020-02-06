Softball opens season on Friday

“We are excited to be able to go up to Chicago as we have several players from Illinois on our roster. We know that we will get the games in, which is a benefit of playing in a dome,” Aces head coach Mat Mundell said. “There is some really good competition this weekend. We open with Miami Ohio who won MAC regular season last year. We’ll face a good Butler team that we played twice last season. WIU, IUPUI and Green Bay each have really good mid-major talent that will challenge us to open the season. Looking forward to seeing what these girls can do when we put them together on the field.”