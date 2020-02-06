Plan in place to bring more Habitat for Humanity homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plan is in the works to bring 14 new Habitat for Humanity homes to the north side.
The new development will be located on the former St. Theresa Church and school property on North Evans Avenue. Re-developing the land there is an agreement between Habit and Catholic Charities.
The motion was approved on Thursday by the area planning commission to re-plat the property into 14 lots called St. Theresa Place.
The single-family homes are being purchased through an agreement with the Catholic Diocese of Evansville. Habitat for Humanity officials tell us a private donor will be funding the purchase.
The three bedroom homes are expected to cost approximately $96,000.
Habitat Executive Director Beth Folz says the new development will be life-changing for these families who will have a new place to call home.
“We know when someone has a stable place to live there’s just excellent outcomes all around,” says Folz. "We see our homeowners get better jobs we see their kids do better in school. We see them being healthier. It all starts with the stability of having a home. Our homeowners have a bright future. "
Folz said she’s hopeful they’ll be closing on this property with the diocese soon. She hopes construction on the homes will be starting this summer.
