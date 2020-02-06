Neighborhood Watch: OPD investigating Walmart thefts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Shoplifting runs to Walmart are not unusual of course, but police have been particularly busy at the Owensboro location recently.
OPD is working on two cases at the moment. They could use your help in identifying the suspects.
They are also investigating another one at this Walmart.
The timestamp on this surveillance photo is February 1. This guy is also wanted for theft.
If you recognize either of these gentlemen, call the Owensboro Police Department or you can leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers.
