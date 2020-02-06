Neighborhood Watch: OPD investigating Walmart thefts

By Jared Goffinet and Randy Moore | February 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 4:42 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Shoplifting runs to Walmart are not unusual of course, but police have been particularly busy at the Owensboro location recently.

OPD is working on two cases at the moment. They could use your help in identifying the suspects.

Case # 20-7933 - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft involving the male in the photos. If you have...

Posted by Owensboro Police Department on Thursday, February 6, 2020

They are also investigating another one at this Walmart.

The timestamp on this surveillance photo is February 1. This guy is also wanted for theft.

Case # 20-9645- The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft involving the subjects in the photos. If you...

Posted by Owensboro Police Department on Thursday, February 6, 2020

If you recognize either of these gentlemen, call the Owensboro Police Department or you can leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers.

