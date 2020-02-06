Methodist Hospital loses 21 jobs

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - 21 positions at Methodist Hospital have been cut.
Employees were notified Thursday morning.
A statement for CEO Linda White says:
"Today, Methodist Health had a reduction in force, and 21 positions out of 955 were eliminated, effective today.
Methodist has been challenged with its financials; in the last 3 months of 2019, we lost more than $3 million.
Expenses have exceeded revenues, and while this situation is not unique--as many small hospitals are struggling—it is also not sustainable.
Eliminating jobs is something that no leader of any organization wants to do. In a labor-intense environment, labor costs are carefully reviewed. We are determining how to reduce costs and improve efficiencies.
Going forward, Methodist staff and leadership will work together to continue to build on improvements that have been made, to further enhance quality and safety, and to build patient confidence in the care provided at Methodist Health."
