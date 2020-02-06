Memorial duo ink NLI to play football at Marian

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Signing season is officially here and over at Memorial High School it’s no different.
On Thursday, both Austin Jones and Brock Combs signed their National Letter of Intent to play football at Marian University.
The two players leave a lasting legacy on the Tigers football program. In 2019, Memorial won the 4A State Championship; in 2018, 3A State Runners-up; and in 2017, a 3A State Championship.
In his senior season, Jones made 43 tackles, 9.5 for loss and had 1 touchdown.
Combs added 82 tackles- his 34.5 for loss and 15.5 quarterback sacks were the most in Class 4A and second in the state of Indiana.
The two players join a highly successful Marian program that went 12-1 in 2019.
