Man accused in skimming ring pleads not guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused in a skimming ring made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Zlatko Galeatovici pleaded not guilty to several charges including the use of a counterfeit access device, aggravated identity theft, and bank fraud. He was arrested in December at the Old National Bank on West Franklin Street.
Federal agents tell us that although he acted independently here in Evansville, they believe he was part of a larger skimming ring in Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan.
Court records show he was indicted Thursday on similar charges in Ohio.
