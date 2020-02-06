Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state senator has become the 13th candidate in a crowded Republican field seeking the central Indiana congressional seat being given up by GOP Rep. Susan Brooks. Sen. Victoria Spartz of Noblesville announced her congressional campaign on Wednesday, saying the country must reverse from what she calls a “socialistic course.” Spartz will be going before voters for the first time, as she joined the state Senate in 2017 when she was picked in a Republican caucus to replace longtime Sen. Luke Kenley after he retired. Republicans could see a bruising campaign for the party’s nomination in a district Democrats are targeting for the November election.