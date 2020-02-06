Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State is back on top in Big Ten recruiting. Ryan Day wrapped up his first full signing class with a letter of intent from the two-time Michigan high school player of the year Cameron Martinez of Muskegon. Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska followed the Buckeyes in the Big Ten composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. Ohio State's class is ranked fifth nationally. Last year was the first since 2010 that Ohio State's class was not judged best in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes were transitioning from Urban Meyer to Day and slipped to third behind Michigan and Penn State.