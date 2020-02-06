Evansville’s refrigeration history now on display at museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Museum of History, Arts, and Science are serving up a taste of the city’s refrigeration history.
The museum recently opened an exhibit entitled “Chill: Evansville’s Historic Refrigerator industry.” The exhibit takes a look back at companies that built refrigerators in the Tri-State.
Photos, advertisements, and actual refrigerators from those companies are all in the showcase.
Even the last refrigerator to be built at the north side Whirpool plant is on display.
“Evansville was a real heart of manufacturing here, and that refrigeration is a big part of that," says Evansville Museum Curator of History Tom Lonnberg. "At one point in the middle of the 20th century, we talked about ourselves as the refrigerator capital of the world that is producing more refrigerators than anywhere else.”
The exhibit opened Sunday and will run until the middle of April.
