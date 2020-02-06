Easter Seals celebrates big expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easter Seals celebrated a big expansion on Thursday.
The renovations for the new psychology and wellness space are complete. Visitors toured new sensory rooms that will aid children with anxiety.
For more than 60 years, Easter Seals has provided physical and psychological support for children and families and this expanded space and personnel will cut down the wait times for families in need of help.
“The psychology services is really a great need, the mayor’s task force, the community health needs assessment from the hospitals all identified mental health as a growing need in this community and a priority,” says Easter Seals CEO Kelly Schneider.
Easter Seals serves 1.4 million children and adults with disabilities and their families at 74 affiliates nationwide.
