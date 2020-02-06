Dubois Co. schools want cameras to help catch bus stop-arm violators

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - School leaders are petitioning their local government to buy cameras for school buses with the hope to catch and prosecute people who ignore stop-arms.
North East Dubois’ Superintendent Bill Hochgesang says it doesn’t matter if you’re in a hurry during the day.
“There’s nothing more important and precious than our little students that ride these big yellow busses,” says Hochgesang.
Hochgesang says some drivers are distracted texting while driving as they run stop-arms. He says school leaders have had enough.
"It's a real problem," said Hochgesang.
Dubois County bus drivers say this situation happens way too often.
“Our stop arms, when they come out everyone needs to stop because you never know where a child will be coming from,” explained Bus Driver Stephanie Faulk.
“The best we can do is potentially get a description of the car,” Hochgesang says.
Hochgesang and bus drivers say it is getting an accurate vehicle description when cars are zooming by isn’t easy.
“We have one camera in the county at South West Dubois that’s on a bus and they have turned in three incidents this year,” explains Hochgesang.
Hochgesang says their goal is to get 12 bus cameras for the county schools. Meanwhile, he and other school leaders are working on a plan right now on how they’ll pay for the cameras.
