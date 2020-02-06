Aces take Salukis to overtime in Wednesday contest

Still up by one, SIU scored six points in a row to go back up by seven points of the 7-minute mark. The feisty Aces crew countered once again and battled SIU down to the wire. With 3:48 remaining, a basket by Riley cut the deficit to 49-46. Riley added a pair of free throws with 47 ticks on the clock that made it a 52-50 deficit. After an SIU bucket pushed the lead to four with 28 ticks remaining, the Aces made one final rally with Riley doing it all. The senior drew a foul and converted both free throws to get his team within a pair. On the defensive side, he forced a turnover and took the ball back down the floor. His putback in the final seconds sent the game to overtime tied up at 54-54.