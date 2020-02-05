White Plains looks at decreasing sewer rates, passes 1st reading unanimously

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The City of White Plains in Hopkins County voted in a first reading to unanimously lower the sewer rates.
The mayor says this comes after White Plains and the City of Nortonville have been in Litigation over the past four and a half years over the rates.
Mayor Josh Slaton says the litigation was settling back in December.
He says White Plains pays Nortonville for sewer services as a wholesale customer, saying Nortonville owns the sewer treatment facility for south Hopkins County.
He sats a little more than four years ago, Nortonville wanted to increase the rates. Now, after the litigation, they’re able to decrease the rates to $25 per month for their customers.
“It was a very long litigation," Mayor Slaton said. "We’ve been dealing with this for years. The City of Nortonville, their current mayor, and their council, it was time to be done with this, and they agreed. So we’ve redone our contract, and it has lowered the rates so that we can pass that savings onto the consumer.”
A second reading will happen in their next meeting, which is set for next Tuesday, February 18.
