Timely twist to west side housing development

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A timely twist to the potential housing development coming to the west side of Evansville.
The development may not happen after all, if neighbors can raise the money to buy the property.
Just last week, the Reitz Hill Neighborhood Association found out that private developer, Jeffrey Burden, wants to build a five family dwelling on what the community calls a historic piece of land.
The property itself is roughly a third of an acre lot.
After numerous complaints, Burden told the association he would sell them the land if they could come up with the $75,000 to pay for it.
According to the president of the association, Burden is giving the community 30 days to raise the money to purchase the property.
“Part of the frustration is that we feel like it’s very overpriced," says Reitz Hill Neighborhood Association Treasurer Brett Doninger. "Doreen is a realtor, she did a price comp, and no other property that size came even close to that. She found an almost 5 acre on sale in this area for $75,000. We feel that it’s very overpriced as if we’re being gouged for this.”
The Neighborhood Association has until March 5 when the next area planning commission meeting is held.
Doninger said they aren’t set on buying the land or how to raise the funds, but he says he believes it is possible.
We did reach out to the investor again, who had no comment about the situation.
