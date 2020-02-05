Sources: Downtown assisted living facility closing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An employee at Market Street Living in downtown Evansville says they are expected to close in the next 60 days.
Market Street Living is a retirement, assisted living, apartment, and condo building on NW 3rd Street.
The employee says Oasis Assisted Living is helping by offering jobs to employees and residents a place to live.
If the resident cannot afford moving to Oasis, the employee says they are helping them find more affordable living.
The employee says there are about 12 employees and 14 residents.
According to the assessor’s website, the property is owned by Riverwalk Communites Development.
