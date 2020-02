EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps remained in the middle 30s, so just rain across the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon. We’ll drop below freezing by Thursday morning, and a wintry mix will be possible with under an inch of snow accumulation, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Still unsettled into the weekend, with occasional showers and drizzle on Friday and Saturday. Rain returns early next week as temperatures climb into the mid 40s to lower 50s.