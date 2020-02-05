Prosecutor’s Office: Man convicted of murder for ‘17 Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man, who was originally arrested for attempted murder before a motion to enhance the charge was made after the victim’s death, has been found guilty.
According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Travis Phelps was found guilty of murder for the 2017 shooting death of Austin Smith.
Police say Phelps shot into the car Smith was driving, which caused him to crash into a pole near Leslie and Edgewood. 11 months after he was shot, Smith died.
Family members told years ago he was never able to recover from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.
