Police: Newborn tests positive for THC and meth, parents facing neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing four counts each of neglect of a dependent.
Police say the investigation began in May after a baby was born at the hospital.
Hospital officials said THC was detected in the baby’s umbilical cord, and the meconium tested positive for meth.
They said Kendra Smithey and the baby were discharged before the Department of Child Services had a chance to make contact, and they hadn’t been able to find him.
While looking for Smithey in November, police say the baby’s father, Brice Saddler, was arrested on a warrant at a home in the 1400 block of E. Tennessee.
They say Saddler admitted to using meth two days before.
Police say Smithey was not at the E. Tennessee address, but was found in the 1900 block of S. Walnut Lane with the baby and her other small child.
They say she tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine and told authorities she had been staying with Saddler at the E. Tennessee address for several months.
Police say the children were given medical evaluations, and both were very small.
Letters from child services workers show the growth parameters of the baby were consistent with failure to thrive. It showed the baby was in the .01 percentile in weight and .095 percentile for length.
Letters show the other child has developmental delays, and was in the 2nd percentile for weight, and 7th percentile in height. It also showed the child had extensive dental cavities.
Warrants were issued for both parents on Tuesday.
According to the jail website, Smithey and Saddler were booked after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
