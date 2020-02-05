New wellness center to be built at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana say there are plans to build a new wellness center on campus.
The center, which will connect to the south side of the current Recreation, Fitness and Wellness Center (RFWC), is expected to house the University Health Center, Counseling Center, Student Wellness, Religious Life and USI Public Safety.
“This project will involve renovations to the Recreation, Fitness and Wellness Center lobby, as well as a new addition, to create the ideal wellness center for today’s students,” said Steve Bridges, vice president for finance and administration. “Increasing the visibility of these services by moving them under one roof near the center of campus will make them more convenient and accessible for the entire University community.”
In addition to the departments listed above, Creative and Print Services is also expected to move into the new wellness center.
In late January, the Finance and Audit Committee of the USI Board of Trustees, along with members of USI’s facilities team, met to begin the selection process for an architecture firm to design an approximately 40,000 square foot building. The team will gather input from wellness center stakeholders as the design process moves forward.
The project is estimated to cost $11 million and will be funded through the $48 million capital appropriation approved by the 2019 Indiana General Assembly. A majority of the appropriation funds will be used to renovate the lower level, first and second floors of the Health Professions Center. A portion of the appropriation will also be used to update the former University home and relocate the University’s chilling tower.
“Facilities definitely play a role in the recruitment and retention of students,” said Bridges. “This investment from the State of Indiana will help the University create a more holistic approach to wellness as we prepare students to reach their career goals.”
Construction on the wellness center is expected to begin in spring 2021 and is anticipated to last at least a year.
