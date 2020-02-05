New preschool coming to Jasper School District

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A new preschool is coming to the district.
According to 5th Street Elementary Principal Ryan Erny, the goal of this school is for it to be inclusive to all students. Erny says it’s open to all local kids and students with special needs.
This preschool is going inside the new elementary school currently being built along Portersville Road.
There is also a sliding scale, which means depending on your income, the pre-school could be free.
“We’ll do a lot of social, emotional, play, just getting kids around other kids," says Erny. "We can work on language, motor skills.”
Erny says with there being a big push for technology resources, they will be adding tools into the preschool like smartboards. He also tells us he is excited that the two Jasper elementary schools and this preschool will be under one roof.
Erny says this preschool will be open fall 2020.
