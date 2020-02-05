Neighborhood Watch: Tenn. police say suspect might have Evansville ties

By Jared Goffinet and Randy Moore | February 5, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 4:49 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Franklin Tennessee Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man, who might have ties to the Evansville area.

The man could possibly be driving this vehicle:

They have reason to believe he has ties to the Evansville/ Vanderburgh County area.

He is involved in using fake cashier’s checks to make large purchases. They have reason to believe he has ties to the Evansville/ Vanderburgh County area.

If you know who this person is, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or contact the Franklin Tennessee Police Department.

The Owensboro Police Department would like your help.

This man and woman are suspects in a theft at Menards:

Case # 20-3261- The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a theft involving the subjects in the photos. If you...

Posted by Owensboro Police Department on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

If you recognize one or both of them, call the Owensboro Police department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

