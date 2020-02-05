Neighborhood Watch: Tenn. police say suspect might have Evansville ties

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Franklin Tennessee Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man, who might have ties to the Evansville area.
The man could possibly be driving this vehicle:
He is involved in using fake cashier’s checks to make large purchases. They have reason to believe he has ties to the Evansville/ Vanderburgh County area.
If you know who this person is, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or contact the Franklin Tennessee Police Department.
The Owensboro Police Department would like your help.
This man and woman are suspects in a theft at Menards:
If you recognize one or both of them, call the Owensboro Police department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
