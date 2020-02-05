More Rain, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sharply colder today after a record high 70-degrees Monday…upper 50’s Tuesday. Additional rain today after a good soaking Tuesday with high temps only in the upper 30’s. Most of the rain will develop this afternoon as temps sink into the mid-30′s. Rainfall may cause flooding in low spots through tonight.
A wintry mix possible Thursday morning as temps sink in the lower 30’s. Spotty rain through the day as high temps only reach the mid-30’s.
If you are traveling, there is a Winter Storm Warning for St. Louis and a good chunk of Missouri. The St. Louis area is expecting 2-4 inches of snow.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.