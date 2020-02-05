Local middle schoolers selected to play at Kentucky Educators Association Conference in Louisville

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday night, Owensboro middle schoolers put on a free concert to prepare for a high honor.
The Owensboro Middle School Symphonic Band has been selected to perform at the 2020 Kentucky Educators Association (KMEA) Conference.
The band earned this honor through an anonymous selection process where a recording of the young ensemble was submitted to KMEA.
The band consists of more than 60 young musicians from the seventh and eighth grade.
“This year, they only picked three middle schools in the entire state of Kentucky to play at this conference, so being chosen as one of those, they’re very excited about it,” said Jason Smith, band director. “They’ve done a great job, we’ve had a lot of times even when the kids come on Saturdays, giving up their own time and practice from nine to three.”
The band will perform on Thursday, February 6 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
