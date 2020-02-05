Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DYER, Ind. (AP) — The grandmother of a northwestern Indiana man charged in a knife attack on her and her husband said it was like a “horror movie” when their grandson allegedly grabbed a butcher knife and began stabbing them. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Powers faces two counts each of attempted murder and battery in the Jan. 28 attack near the town of Dyer. Police said Powers was intoxicated and angry with his grandfather for threatening to kick him out of the home the trio shared for smoking marijuana when he allegedly first began stabbing his grandmother. She told police the attack “was something out of a horror movie.”