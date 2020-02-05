Hundreds expected for Wed. forum on possible Gibson Co. wind farm

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A public forum on a potential wind farm coming to Gibson County is scheduled for Wednesday.
The meeting is expected to start around 6 p.m. Gibson County Commissioners told us they expect hundreds to be here for this public forum.
There has been a lot of concern about the possibility of a wind farm being built here. Some worry wind turbines could interfere with the National Weather Service’s doppler radar tower near Owensville.
Anyone who signs in before the meeting will have three minutes to express whatever their concerns are before the commission. They will also hear from representatives of RWE Renewables who have proposed this wind farm.
We will have the latest developments from this meeting coming up on 14 News throughout the night.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.