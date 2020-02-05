Holiday Inn Airport closing not impacting economy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following the sudden closure of the Holiday Inn Airport location in Evansville, the Economic Development Coalition says it’s nothing to worry about as the hotel market is booming.
Greg Wathen, the President and CEO of the Economic Development Coalition said the Holiday Inn Airport hotel closing suddenly really isn’t a bad thing for our community, in fact, he said what’s taking its place, an assisted living facility is just what we need.
Wathen said the Evansville population is aging and in need of more senior care options, adding he’s not worried about one hotel closing because two more are popping up right around the corner.
The Economic Development Coalition sees new hotels as a good thing and Wathen said this brings more events to the area.
“You have to have rooms, and you have to have available room nights, and those properties have to be something that somebody wants to stay in," he explained. "So we’re very fortunate that we have those kind of properties, you have some great properties that are downtown right now. Whether it be the DoubleTree or the Tropicana or Le Merigot. Then you’ve got a couple more that will be coming on board with the Hyatt Place in particular.”
As far as the transition goes, Holiday Inn Airport officials tell us that they will be offering many of those hotel employees jobs, and the new assisted living facility will, in fact, bring more employment opportunities to our community.
