Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 12 points with 17 rebounds and Ball State beat Kent State 62-54. Teague finished a rebound shy of matching his career high. Kyle Mallers had 16 points for Ball St. Jarron Coleman added 11 points and Brachen Hazen collected had 10 rebounds. Kent State totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team. Philip Whittington had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes and Anthony Roberts and Danny Pippen each scored 12.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing has hired Sebastien Bourdais and Canadian rookie Dalton Kellett to complete its 2020 IndyCar lineup. Tony Kanaan had already announced he would only race the five oval tracks on the schedule this season in the No. 14. Bourdais will drive the car in four events: St. Petersburg, Barber, Long Beach and Portland. Kellett will race a third Foyt entry in the Indianapolis 500, as well as the eight remaining street and road course races on the schedule. Charlie Kimball previously had been announced as full-time driver of the No. 4 for Foyt.