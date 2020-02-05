Evansville dad facing drug and neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after Evansville Police say they found a long list of drugs inside a home with several children.
Police say JTF detectives got a search warrant Tuesday for a home in the 1500 block of Taylor Ave.
They say Jimmie Dillon was stopped after he left the home, and he had more than $1,500 in his wallet.
Inside the home, police say they found enough chemicals to make more than three and half pounds of “K2," meth, heroin, a digital scale, and several pain pills.
Police say Dillon’s wife told them he stays home with their three-year-old child while she works 12 hour shifts.
They say four other children that were in the home were placed by DCS. The affidavit did not make it clear who those children belong to.
Police say Dillon told them he was not a dealer, only a user who is specifically addicted to heroin.
Dillon is facing drug dealing, drug possession, and neglect charges. His mug shot was not available.
