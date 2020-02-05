Criminal Rule 26 makes sure bond money is used appropriately

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new rule put into effect by the Indiana Supreme Court is having local impacts.
According to Criminal Rule 26, people who are arrested will now go through a more thorough assessment to determine their bond conditions, making sure the county is using that bond for its intended purpose, and not to make money to fund other programs.
Gibson Superior Court Judge Robert Krieg says this is in place for two reasons.
"We want to make sure that we have these individuals show up into court when they're supposed to at the time they're supposed to show up. And two we want to make sure we keep our community safe," said Krieg.
Krieg says now those arrested will be assessed to see what type of bond conditions they should receive.
“Someplace in Indiana must have had an issue with individuals staying in jail simply because they can’t post their bail. They can’t post their bond.”
Krieg says one of their concerns with this new rule is that smaller counties like Gibson County rely upon bond money to fund a chunk of their programs.
"Bond isn't supposed to be used to fund these things," said Krieg.
Krieg says bail or bond money is usually used to ensure that people come to court when they’re supposed to along with making the community safe while cases are pending.
"Long before I was on the scene or most anybody watching this was on the scene, we got away from that and became dependent upon these fees to fund so many things," said Krieg.
Krieg says the supreme court says they have to use that money for its intended use. He tells us more specific bond laws like this are becoming common across the nation.
