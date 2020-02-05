City leaders approve new recruiting program for OPD

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City leaders hope a newly approved recruiting program will help the police department.
According to Owensboro Police Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD will take part in the Educating Heroes Program, effective immediately. Boggess says those applying to the department, who don’t already possess an associate’s degree, can obtain that degree while in the police academy for free.
