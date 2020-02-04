TVA’s Paradise Fossil Power Plant closing after 50 years

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - After more than 50 years in business, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Paradise Fossil Power Plant is shutting down.
Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) says the shutdown impacts roughly 125 jobs.
"It was a bittersweet moment," said Jim Phelps, the plant engineering manager.
Saturday, TVA retiree Jim Chappell and the operation team took Unit 3 offline for the last time. TVA says that Chappell helped place Unit 3 in service in February of 1970.
TVA says the Paradise Fossil Plant doesn’t have the same demands it once did, so it is no longer financially beneficial.
"The effect on the community is going to be a fewer amount of people here," said Phelps.
Folks in the community say this plant has been a staple in town.
"I think it's really a sad thing," said Helen Dennis, who lives in the Muhlenberg County area.
People like Dennis say the plant being shut down really hits home.
“My son-in-law works there," said Dennis. “He’s losing his job. Along with a lot of other people. It’s just a really upsetting thing for everybody.”
Local folks say jobs have become fewer and fewer over time.
"It's hard to find jobs around here," said Mark Triplett, who lives in the Muhlenberg County area.
TVA says there will be some plant jobs that are leaving the area.
“However, everyone here at the plant has been offered other jobs with TVA,” said Phelps.
TVA tells us the next step is to get the site ready for the demolition process. There is going to be a group of people working on that plan for at least the next 18 months.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.