Tips offered on taking parenting stress in stride

“Sometimes in the middle of the day, our stress can be high,” Richard explained. “Frustration can start to increase, and we become very reactive. And, then, we regret what we say or we feel shame, or judgment, and we wish we could take it back. One of the strategies we talk about is learning how to recognize when our stress signs are increasing, so we can pause, remove ourselves for a few moments, and relax and come back to respond in a proactive way.”