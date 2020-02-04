Resurrection students make special donations to Chemo Buddies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Resurrection students made a special donation to Chemo Buddies on Monday.
Fifth through eighth-grade students helped make more than 200 port pillows that Chemo Buddies will give out to cancer patients.
Port pillows are designed to sit between the shoulder and seatbelt to protect the port from being irritated.
The students built and designed the pillows themselves. Each pillow features encouraging messages written by the students.
Students say this was a rewarding project.
“It’s really special to be able to help other people in the community and follow God’s message and help spread the good news,” said Aubree Beyer, an eighth-grader.
The school also donated $1,000 to Chemo Buddies through various fundraisers throughout the school year.
