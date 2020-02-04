Rescue dog helps to ease patients at Owensboro dentist office

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For Doctor Josh Stamper, every day is bring your dog to work day.
Every morning, he and his 100-pound black lab mix named Turbo make their way into Bluegrass Dental.
“So I adopted Turbo from a humane society about six years ago," said Dr. Stamper. “He was actually the sickest dog there. I ended up taking him to the vet, getting him healthy, ended up rehabilitating him, and whatnot."
Turbo is a six-year-old black lab mix. Dr. Stamper says from the beginning, he noticed something special.
“And just noticed how well he did around people and how docile he was," He said. “So we began to get him trained, and then the trainer suggested that we took it further.”
On Monday through Thursday, you can find Turbo at Bluegrass Dental.
“So then I bought this practice, I introduced him as a therapy/comfort dog, and it just took off without a hitch,” said Dr. Stamper.
Dr. Stamper tells us that some of his patients feel uneasy about getting dental work.
“So, myself or the staff, kind of acknowledge what’s going on, and if they’re afraid of the shot or just hesitant to be there then we just, ‘Hey, do you like dogs, do you want to play with Turbo?’ And, you know, that usually involves them being like, ‘Yeah, absolutely’,” said Dr. Stamper.
Turbo is there to play with patients before or after their procedure.
“He seemed to comfort patients and sort of break down those walls and allow them to open up, so I can provide the best dental care possible,” said Dr. Stamper.
However, if you aren’t a fan of dogs, Dr. Stamper says there’s no need to worry.
“If we have patients that do not like dogs or are allergic to dogs, we keep a close eye on that," said Dr. Stamper. “Usually he stays at the front desk most of the time, but sometimes he sneaks out to pay a visit to anyone and everyone he can."
