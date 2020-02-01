Rain Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a record high 70-degrees Monday, replacing 69-degrees set way back in 1924. A potent low pressure system will punch out rain today and gusty winds at times. Cooler today but still mild as high temps reach the upper 50’s. Temps will fall into the lower 50’s this afternoon.
Sharply colder and additional rain Wednesday as high temps only reach the upper 30’s. Torrential rainfall may cause flooding in low spots through Wednesday night. A wintry mix possible on Thursday morning as temps sink to near freezing. Rain mixing with snow during the day as high temps only climb into the mid-30’s.
