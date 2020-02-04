Purdue faces tough test vs No. 17 Iowa

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa's Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LUKA: Garza has connected on 38.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He's also made 65 percent of his free throws this season.