Prosecutor won’t file charges against Dewig Meats

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Prosecutor will not file criminal charges against Dewig Meats.
The USDA placed Dewig Meats on a temporary suspension last week because of two incidents that happened in front of a Consumer Safety Inspector.
The USDA says those incidents violated the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act.
The prosecutor’s office says it has reviewed the information and won’t file charges, and it won’t be directing police to investigate further.
