’Power of social media’ reunites Evansville girl and lost toy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evie Sue isn’t just helping to keep Evansville beautiful, she’s using her social media reach to help out a little girl.
Stephy Lewallen tells us her daughter, Addison, lost her stuffed schnauzer at the Thunderbolts game Saturday night.
A post made on Evie Sue’s Facebook page, as well as some other pages, was shared hundreds of times.
Evie Sue is the mascot for Keep Evansville Beautiful.
The post reached the woman who found the lost pup, and Monday night, Addison and her toy were reunited.
Lewallen says her family is eternally grateful for the help.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.