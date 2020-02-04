Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force make arrest after year long investigation into drug trafficking

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say they Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Department were able to get a search warrant after year long investigation.
They say it was for 415 W Campbell St. in Greenville.
Authorities say they had information that 36-year-old Allison Lovan was involved in trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and selling marijuana.
They say they found approximately 250 grams of crystal meth, close to two pounds of marijuana and pills, nearly $5,000 cash and a handgun.
Lovan is facing dealing and gun charges.
