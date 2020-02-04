Owensboro city officials approve dates for 2020′s hydroplane racing event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials have approved the dates for 2020′s hydroplane races.
They approved the dates at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. The Owensboro HydroFair is scheduled for August 14-16.
City officials announced back in January that hydroplane racing would return to Owensboro.
City Manager Nate Pagan says American Hydroplane Events LLC will be putting on this year’s event. Pagan says the company has considerable experience with hydroplane racing.
Pagan says the parks and recreation department will be working closely with the company putting on the event. He says city staff will be helping with logistics.
