Neglected McLean Co. dog ‘Helen’ finds forever home

Louisville, Ky. (WFIE) - A neglected dog, found in October in McLean Co., has been adopted.
Animal control officials tell us the Shitzu, who they called Heln, was picked up as a stray.
She was taken to Blue Pearl Emergency Vet in Louisville to be cared for by the Arrow Fund.
Arrow Fund officials say Helen is about five to eight years old and was the victim of chronic neglect.
She had a bad skin condition and an ear infection, and needed lots of expensive care.
Animal control officers in McLean County say they have been told Helen is now with her forever family.
