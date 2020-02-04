MSD of North Posey Catches three-stop arm violations on camera

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) -The Metropolitan School District of North Posey is reacting to video caught on school bus cameras showing several people driving around the buses’ stop arms.
The district caught three stop-arm violations in a matter of days in Posey County.
Jerry Straw is the MSD of North Posey Transportation Supervisor. He said, “It’s terrible. We’ve got a big yellow thing with lights on it, and it’s like they’re not paying attention. I don’t know whether it’s the cell phones or what’s going on."
In one video you can see the stop arm going out, and the car appears to make no hesitation to stop.
In the second video, the driver appears to slow down, but still, even as the stop arm is out and blinking, they decide to roll through.
It’s something that impacts even those who work in the transportation department.
“My grandkids ride these buses my kids rode these buses, so I try to protect them just like they are all my kids,” said Straw.
The scariest moment caught on camera was when one little boy gets off the bus, and a driver completely ignores the stop arm and flies through it. It all could have been tragic give or take one second, and the bus driver reacted immediately, honking at the driver.
It’s something that law enforcement said they do not take lightly.
“If it causes death, level 5 felony. So serious ramifications, but that in my eyes is minor compared to what someone will have to live with and others would, unfortunately, have to live without," Sheriff Tom Latham said.
With each violation, the chances for tragedy increases, and it’s something district officials hope they never have to see happen in their community.
“I just wish the public would wake up because our kids are precious,” Straw added.
According to the school district, all three incidents have been reported to state police who are now investigating.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.