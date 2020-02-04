Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-COAL PLANTS
Indiana House backs slowing coal power plant closures
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has narrowly endorsed a proposal aimed at making it more difficult for Indiana electric companies to close more coal-fired power plants. House members voted 52-41 Monday in favor of the bill that would impose additional state reviews on utility companies for the coming year before they could move ahead with shutting down those plants. Just two Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bill, which faces objections from consumer and environmental groups who argue it could stifle growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
GRANDPARENTS STABBED-ARREST
Indiana man charged in stabbing attack on his grandparents
DYER, Ind. (AP) — The grandmother of a northwestern Indiana man charged in a knife attack on her and her husband said it was like a “horror movie” when their grandson allegedly grabbed a butcher knife and began stabbing them. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Powers faces two counts each of attempted murder and battery in the Jan. 28 attack near the town of Dyer. Police said Powers was intoxicated and angry with his grandfather for threatening to kick him out of the home the trio shared for smoking marijuana when he allegedly first began stabbing his grandmother. She told police the attack “was something out of a horror movie.”
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-PREGNANCY ACCOMMODATIONS
Indiana push for pregnant worker protections gets sidelined
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers have thrown a roadblock in front of a proposal that would require more Indiana businesses to allow pregnant women to take longer breaks, transfer to less physical work and take unpaid time off after childbirth. The GOP-dominated Indiana Senate voted 34-15 on Monday to delete the requirement from the bill and, instead, send the issue to a special committee following this year’s legislative session. The proposal faced opposition from some business groups, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Manufacturers Association. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has supported the requirement as a way of improving Indiana’s infant mortality rate, which was country’s 7th worst with about 600 infant deaths in 2017.
INDIANA COUNTIES-DISASTER AREAS
USDA OKs disaster areas for 3 Indiana counties hit by rain
COVINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Three western Indiana counties hit by excessive rainfall last year have been declared primary natural disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The federal agency's designation means agricultural producers in Fountain, Parke and Vermillion counties who suffered losses caused by excessive rain that occurred after March 1, 2019, may be eligible for emergency loans that can be used to meet various recovery needs, including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock. Producers in the contiguous Indiana counties of Clay, Montgomery, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vigo, and Warren, along with Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Dems lay a big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It's the crucial leadoff election with no results. The Iowa Democratic Party says results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus have been delayed indefinitely due to “quality checks” and “inconsistencies” in some reporting. It's an embarrassing complication that adds a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season. The party says the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion” and promises that final results will be released Tuesday. Across the state, Democrats balancing a strong preference for fundamental change with an overwhelming desire to defeat President Donald Trump had tried to be recorded.
MID-STATES CORRIDOR-MEETINGS
3 meetings set on routes for proposed Mid-States Corridor
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (AP) — A proposed four-lane highway that would improve southwestern Indiana's connection to Interstate 69 is set for three public meetings on the project’s proposed routes. The (Jasper) Herald reports that the route options being studied by an Evansville company will be presented during February’s meetings on the Mid-States Corridor, a limited-access highway that would run north from the Ohio River city of Rockport through parts of southwestern Indiana before linking with I-69. The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with the development authority on an environmental impact statement that's required for construction projects that will include federal funding.
TRAIN CAR CRASH
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash between train and car
AUSTIN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car that left one person dead and two others injured in Scott County. The collision happened Saturday around 5 p.m. between a northbound CSX train and a car traveling westbound in Austin. The county coroner pronounced 22-year-old Stephanie R. Trabue of Scottsburg dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were flown to a hospital. Police say they have possible life-threatening injuries. State Police began working on an investigation Sunday to reconstruct the accident.
FORT WAYNE AIRPORT-NURSING ROOM
Fort Wayne Airport now has room for moms to nurse children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne International Airport now has a private, secure room for breastfeeding mothers to nurse and pump while traveling. The airport and Fort Wayne's Dupont Hospital collaborated on the nursing pod that provides mothers with the special accommodations. WANE-TV reports that it also has a diaper-changing station and enough space for siblings to be with mom. The nursing pod is located on the second floor of the secure side of the terminal building near a children’s play area. Lutheran Health Network, which includes Dupont Hospital, says a lack of breastfeeding support and education can have a significant effect on a woman’s nursing success.